BTS’ RM’s track Wild Flower and album Indigo hit no.1 on iTunes Charts in Germany, France and more

RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released on December 2nd, title song Wild Flower (with Choi Youjeen) which was released in 87 countries around the world and Regional iTunes 'Top Song' chart ranked #1 including major music markets such as the United States, Canada, France, and Germany on December 3rd.

The b-side songs 'Yun (with Erykah Badu)', 'Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)', 'All Day (with Tablo)', 'Forg_tful (with Sawol Kim)', 'Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia)', 'Change pt.2', 'Lonely', 'Hectic (with Colde)', 'No.2 (with Park Ji Yoon)' and the previous solo song 'Bicycle' also topped the iTunes 'Top Song' charts in many countries/regions.

Indigo's achievements:

In addition, his solo album 'Indigo' reached the top of the iTunes 'Album Chart' in 67 countries/regions around the world, including the United States, Germany, France, and Italy. After its release, the music video for 'Wildflower Viewing' went straight to No. 1 in popular videos in many countries/regions, and exceeded 8.2 million views as of 9:00 am on December 3rd.

'Wild Flower (with Choi Youjeen)' is a song that contains RM's wish to live as a calm 'Wild Flower' rather than a flashy but quickly disappearing 'firework' and 'Indigo' contains several thoughts of RM. RM led the overall work on the album. Not only breathing with various musicians, but also connecting music and art, achieving 'collaboration that transcends boundaries'.

About the MV:

He had previously released the MV for Wild Flower and he had made every fan emotional with his heartfelt words of encouragement and also the fact he opened up about his journey as an artist and individual, which tugged at the heartstrings of listeners. The beautiful flower fields, fireworks and presence of ARMY in every aspect makes us understand just how much he loves his fans and remembers them in every step of the way.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TOMORROW X TOGETHER begin The Name Chapter with a unique concept trailer

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.