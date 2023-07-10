BTS rules at No 1 on June Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Kang Daniel, BLACKPINK, and more in Top 10

BTS has once again ranked at No. 1 for the Star Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of June following Lim Young Woong and PSY in the top 3. Korea Business Research Institute analyzed media coverage, consumer participation, and community interaction of various Korean celebrities to come up with the rankings. Star Brand Reputation not only includes K-pop idols and actors but also other famous personalities from different fields.

Top 10 Star Brand Reputation Rankings

K-pop sensation BTS took 1st place in the Star Brand Reputation Ranking list with 10,973,349. The septet saw a rise of 51.55 per cent in the index value points since May, given the buzz of BTS FESTA 2023. Trot singer Lim Young Woong also remained at No. 2 with 7,652,341 index value points a rise of 6.82 per cent of the increase in index value point. Following on spot No. 3 we see PSY with 5,735,248 index value points with a rise of 125.72 per cent in his score. On No. 4 and No. 5, we have renowned football player Son Heung Min with 5,646,156 index value points and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel with 4,767,981 index value points respectively.

SM Entertainment's aespa takes rank No. 6 with 4,507,822 index value points following BLACKPINK with 4,425,637 index value points on No. 7. K-pop soloist and actress IU ranked No. 8 with 4,259,622 index value points. (G)-IDLE ranks No. 9 with 4,121,404 index value points and SEVENTEEN ranks No. 10 on the Star Brand Reputation Rankings list with 3,970,693 index value points.

Stars who ranked in the Top 30

The remaining K-pop idols, actors, and other Korean celebrities who grabbed spots in the Top 30 are as follows: IVE, Yoo Jae Suk, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ma Dong Seok, Lee Chan Won, Baek Jong Won, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Park Seo Joon, MONSTA X, Song Joong Ki, TWICE, SHINee, LE SSERAFIM, NCT, Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Joon Hyuk, Oh My Girl, Lee Byung Hun, Ryu Hyun Jin respectively.

