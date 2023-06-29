BTS’ Run receives gold certification from RIAJ; LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans go platinum for first time

The two groups, LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans have both been granted their most memorable platinum affirmation for tune spilling by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) on Monday. The RIAJ awards platinum certification, which signifies a total of 100 million streams, is the second highest level of streaming certification. The diamond certification is the highest certification for streams of 500 million or more.

NewJeans and Le SSERAFIM:

With the single Ditto, which was released in December 2022, NewJeans received their first diamond streaming certification, while LE SSERAFIM got it for Antifragile, the title track of their second EP, which was released in October of the same year. According to RIAJ, as of May, both the songs (Ditto and Antifragile) crossed 100 million streams. LE SSERAFIM will deliver their new Japanese single album Unforgiven, on Aug 23, which will incorporate Japanese renditions of Unforgiven, Antifragile, and a new track that the group teamed up with a famous artist, as indicated by the group’s organization Source Music. NewJeans will continue their activities in Japan by performing at Japanese music shows next month and taking the stage at Japan's music festival Summer Sonic 2023 in August as well. NewJeans is currently working on their upcoming comeback which is called Get Up and like their previous comeback, they will have pre-releases. The teasers are out and some fans are excited to see them try yet another unique concept that will become a global hit!

BTS and aespa:

BTS’ 2015 track Run receives gold certification for crossing 50 million streams. Previously, Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' surpassed 100,000 copies starting last November and got a 'gold' disc confirmation. This year, the Recording Industry Association of Japan awarded a gold disc certification to Jin, the only Korean solo album. The single 'The Astronaut,' which Jin released on October 28 2022, quickly gained a lot of popularity in Japan. In other news, aespa also received their first gold certification for Savage.

