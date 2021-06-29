BTS’s Butter extends its streak as it tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth week

BTS have once again broken their own records. Read more to know about this wonderful news!

BTS’s Butter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for its fifth consecutive week! Billboard released the chart dated for July 3, 2021 which revealed that BTS continued its streak for the fifth week with their second English single. Butter becomes the longest billboard-topping song for BTS as they keep breaking their own records. Before this, the song was reigning the chart for four weeks of June which had already been deemed as special since June is the superstar band’s debut month. Along with this, the hit summer song has also maintained its position at number one in the Billboard Global Excluding United States Chart. It has been persistently at the second position in the Global 200 chart and has kept topping the Digital Song Sales chart too!

Billboard Hot 100 is determined based on US audio and video streaming, radio airplay and sales data. Butter was streamed 12.4 million times in the US and had 128,400 downloads in sales. The smooth track even got 27.6 million radio airplay audience impressions. What is noteworthy is that Butter has sold more than 100,000 in sales for all the five weeks since its release. This makes it the first song since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ to do so. BTS’s song has become the 11th of the 54 tracks that have topped the chart to spend the first five weeks at the peak. The members of the group were elated and astonished by the news and took to Twitter and Weverse to thank their fans, dubbed as the ARMY.

BTS is going to release the Butter CD single on July 9 aka ARMY’s birthday in two versions ‘Peaches’ and ‘Cream’ where they will also include a new song ‘Permission to Dance’. Congratulations to BTS and ARMY!

