BTS’s Butter reigns Number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for fourth week becoming its longest chart topper

BTS’s Butter becomes the first Asian Act to spend four weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! The latest chart released by Billboard dated June 26, 2021 shows Butter by BTS maintaining its position at the first rank for the fourth week from the time of its release. The hit song is BTS’s longest billboard chart-topper followed by ‘Dynamite’ that was there for three weeks while ‘Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)’ with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo as well as ‘Life Goes On’ for one week. Butter becomes one of the 54 songs that has spent at least four weeks at number 1 from its debut itself.

The Billboard Hot 100 is a chart which is determined based on all US streaming, which includes audio and music video, radio airplay and sales data. ‘Butter’ was released on May 21 with an intention by the worldwide artists to re-energize the summer for people amidst the uncertain times of the pandemic. BTS wanted to create a fun, light summer song that also showed their individual and group charms to the people. Butter had a total of 12.5 million US streams and 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions in this last week. It still dominates the Digital Song Sales chart at the first position. The remixes of the songs were also released by BIGHIT Music with three versions: 'Hotter’, ‘Sweeter’ and ‘Cooler’.

Butter has also topped the Billboard Global 200 (Excluding United States) chart for four consecutive weeks! The song is at the second place on the Billboard Global 200. This record of four straight weeks becomes even more special for both BTS and ARMY since June is BTS’s debut month. The group has exhibited their dominance time and again. BTS has announced the release of a CD for ‘Butter’ in two versions called ‘Peaches’ and ‘Cream’ which will also feature a new track that will be a gift to ARMY on the day the fandom was named and formed.

Credits :Billboard HYBE

