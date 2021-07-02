BTS’ first half of 2021 schedule released online; Shows that they had only three days free

Global artists have worked extremely hard to reach out to their fans. Read on to know about the schedule.

The world’s biggest boy band, BTS, has been recognized for their sincerity and hard work time and again. These artists have often talked about how they rarely get holidays or take a break. 2020 was a year when the world had almost come to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of artists had to change their plans because of the cancelled concerts and tours. Even BTS had to cancel their pre-planned tours in several cities which would have otherwise occurred after the release of their seventh studio album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in February. While alternative ways to hold concerts have helped artists reach out to their fans, the distance is still the same in 2021.

Nevertheless, BTS has still managed to keep themselves intensely busy through the first half of 2021 as they film for the content, music videos, concerts, and interviews. A netizen in an online community posted the schedules of the superstar artists from January 1 to June 30 of 2021. The schedule began with few activities every day in January to fully-packed days from March as the group started preparing for comebacks, award performances, and their concert which would be held in June. The band would consistently shoot the most beloved variety shows ‘Run BTS’ which would help the fans with weekly content. The first two months of the year they spent in giving more insight or ‘notes’ related to their ninth overall studio album ‘BE’. The global artists are also loyal brand ambassadors to various brands like Samsung, FILA, and Hyundai. They had schedules for shooting advertisements and content for these brands too. Along with Run BTS, the group also appeared on Korean variety shows like ‘You Quiz On The Block’ and KBS’s ‘Let’s BTS’. In addition to appearing on Tokopedia, the group performed for various shows from different countries as well as for awards like the Grammys and MTV Music awards.

In terms of music, BTS released the song ‘Film Out’ in April with a music video which then became part of their Japanese album ‘BTS, the Best’ later. BTS came up with the hit summer single ‘Butter’ which broke the group’s own highly-set records. Now, they are coming up with a new single ‘Permission to Dance’ too. Meanwhile, they had a two-day muster ‘Sowoozoo’ concert for which the group performed multiple songs in an actual stadium just like it would have been in the times before the pandemic. The whole month of June was the BTS Festa month as it celebrated their eighth anniversary since their debut which meant a lot of release of content from videos to choreographies.

ARMY, aka BTS’s fans, have enjoyed all of this throughout the year and have been grateful for the group’s work which has helped people around the world go through these dire times. BTS only had three free days in these six months. Looking at the schedule, netizens commented how awestruck and astonished they were with it. Few remarked that they get motivated by this to work harder. Some of them hoped that the idols were taking care of themselves amidst the diligent schedules. Even after eight years since debut, BTS has shown the same sincerity and diligence which is why they have become the globally renowned and respected artists today.

