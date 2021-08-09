BTS’s Jin REVEALS new music plans and teases an upcoming announcement in solo live

It's 'Party-Party Yeah' as BTS’s Jin went live! The eldest member of BTS promised his fans that he will soon do a live broadcast during the ‘One Amazing Summer Day’ special video call event that took place on 9 August between BTS and their fans. Within a few hours, Jin came live on Naver V Live and pleased his fans.

Sat with his dishevelled hair, Jin managed to look splendid in a simple white T-shirt and black jeans combo. Starting with a clap and amusing himself with the echo, he mentioned how originally leader RM was going to join him but had to cancel because of a pre-decided hairdressing schedule. Soon, Jin spoke about his plans to perm his hair after failing to achieve satisfactory results the previous day.

Fans asked Jin if he had wished Bang Si Hyuk for his birthday to which he immediately called up Bang Si Hyuk and had a fun chat about how one of the busiest people in South Korea should not be sleeping so early. Jin further flaunted his close relationship with the Chairman by calling him ‘hyung’.

Soon comments started pouring in and Jin took the chance to mention how there is new BTS music on the way and that too with an International artist who he adores. Apparently, fellow member V took a photo with the artist and has it on the back of his phone case. When fans asked about his own releases, Jin was more than happy to reveal that he has completed 1.5 songs and the fans will be able to know soon.

In a fashion known to Jin, he later posted a selfie titled ‘as success’ to show his newly permed hair and ARMYs were over the moon!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Our Composer RM', Jimin V Live & Taehyung selca tomorrow; Know what these BTS related Twitter trends are for

Did you watch Jin’s live? Let us know below.