BTS scores 3 more RIAA certifications; ‘Butter’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube

One step after the other, the BTS boys just keep rising up and above the standards set for them. In a way that is familiar to BTS, not one but three RIAA certifications have been added to the ever enlarging pile of the superstar group’s achievements. The songs ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’ have received triple platinum and platinum nods while album ‘BE’ went gold.

Gold and platinum, the shiny CDs now stand in line with the multiple other certifications that BTS has previously received for their records. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awards certifications based on the sale units of the said tracks or albums in the USA where a platinum is received for 1 million sales, triple platinum for 3 million units and an album goes gold after selling 0.5 million that is 500K units. ‘Dynamite’ marks the group’s first triple platinum, a notable feat in the career of any artist.

On the other hand, their song ‘Butter’ is seeing continued attention from fans after being released on May 21. With just over 5 months since the music video premiered on BIGHIT MUSIC’s YouTube channel, it has consumed a lot of love and affection as can be seen from the view count.

The total on the ‘Butter’ music video is now at a mammoth 600 million views, making it the 11th one in BTS’ discography to reach the mark.

Congratulations, BTS!

