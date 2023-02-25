BTS’ self-directed MV Life Goes On becomes the 16th music video to surpass 500 million views on YouTube

The number of views of the music video for the title song ‘Life Goes On’ from the album BE released in November 2020 exceeded 500 million views around 1:33 pm on the 25th. With this, 'Life Goes On' became the 16th 500 million-view music video in BTS' career. 'Life Goes On' is a song that conveys a message of consolation, saying "Nevertheless, life continues" even though I met a situation where I had to stop while running hard. took first place. This is the only record in the Billboard chart's 62-year history that a song focused on Korean lyrics reached the top of the 'Hot 100'.

The MV:

The music video for ‘Life Goes On’ overflows with warmth throughout the video, from the members going about their small daily lives to the calmly singing scene. Jungkook became a music video director and released the video with his own emotions, melting the regret and longing of not being able to meet fans in person due to COVID-19.

BTS’ achievements:

BTS ranked second on the 2022 Global Artist Chart announced by IFPI on the 23rd. He followed American pop singer Taylor Swift, who reached number one. Every year, IFPI discloses the global artist chart ranking based on the sum of physical album sales and digital music downloads and streaming figures sold around the world. BTS first appeared on this chart in 2018 at number two. The following year, it ranked 7th, and in 2020 and 2021, it reached the top for two consecutive years. BTS is the first non-English singer to maintain the top 10 on the global artist chart for five consecutive years. Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin will release his solo album 'FACE' on the 24th.

On the '2022 Global Album Chart' released by IFPI on February 24th (local time), 'BTS', 'Stray Kids', SEVENTEEN (SVT), and 'BLACKPINK' made it to the top 10. BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked fourth among K-pop albums.Since then, Stray Kids' 7th mini album 'Maxidant', SEVENTEEN's 4th regular album 'Face the Sun', and BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album 'Born Pink' took 6th, 7th, and 8th places, respectively.

ALSO READ: NewJeans tops February’s Singer Brand Value rankings; Lim Young Woong, BTS, BLACKPINK and more follow behind