BTS sends photo cards worth 800 million KRW for visitors at 25th World Scout Jamboree concert; Agency confirms

BTS was requested to perform at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea concert. The septet could not be a part of one of the biggest events in South Korea currently even as a huge number of young individuals from all over the world would be a part of it. The agency BIGHIT MUSIC sent photocard sets on behalf of the group to the concert.

BTS sent photo cards to the 25th World Scout Jamboree concert

As the Butter singers could not be a part of the World Scout Jamboree concert on Friday, August 11 they sent a surprise for the attendees. The concert known as K-pop Super Live which was supposed to be held on August 6 was postponed and carried on August 11. BIGHIT MUSIC sent photo cards worth 800 million KRW (approximately 600,000) to the venue, where they will be handed out as a gift free of cost. A goodie bag was prepared with various merchandise including lightsticks and photo cards from the Cultural Ministry, HYBE LABELS, and Kakao Entertainment. The agency of the Dynamite singers has decided to give 43,000 photo cards of BTS so that the 40,000 participants and foreigners from around 150 nations who are attending the event could get a taste of K-pop while they are in South Korea. In support of the concert, the agency said, "We hope the performance becomes a special opportunity for the participants to build up precious and meaningful memories about Korea."

About the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea event

After receiving backlash for requesting the Yet to Come singers to perform at the concert, Politician Sung Il Jong explained his reasons why he made a last moment request. The event organizers were accused of mismanagement, however, the concert is scheduled to be held on the closing day where multiple artists will be present. The K-pop artists who will perform at the concert are NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, THE BOYZ, ITZY, NewJeans, MONSTA X's sub unit Shownu & Hyungwon, KARD, fromis_9, HolyBang, Kwon Eunbi, Jo Yuri, Kang Daniel, P1HARMONY, The New Six, ATBO, xikers, Liberante and ZEROBASEONE. Starship Entertainment's girl group I'VE had also confirmed performing at the event.

