BTS sends warm wishes to HYBE family’s SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM & more for Na PD’s The Game Caterers 2

Na Young Seok PD’s brain child, YouTube program ‘The Game Caterers’ is having quite the second season as the experienced behind-the-scenes genius heads to various popular entertainment agencies for playing games with their artists. This time around, he and the crew have headed to industry leader HYBE whose talents came together for a fun time.

Members of groups SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN and LE SSERRAFIM as well as soloists Lee Hyun, BAEKHO as well as HWANG MIN HYUN, who all fall under the same umbrella of HYBE artists gathered for a special episode of Na PD’s ‘The Game Caterers’. Notably BTS, the septet who is also a part of the same family were absent from the event. The group has previously had a trip dedicated to themselves as they joined a collaboration between the YouTube channel and their own variety show ‘Run BTS’ last year.

However, the South Korean icons did not forget to acknowledge their inclusion as members of the HYBE family as they sent a lovely banner that nodded towards their past visit. It was quirky and encouraging for all the 36 artists that took part in the filming.

“We already ran (participated) here. Everyone, fighting! (cheering words)” and signed with their group name 방탄소년단 (BTS) in Korean, a banner waited to greet the participants. In a preview for the upcoming parts of the episode, it was noted that the song ‘That That’ which is by PSY and features BTS member SUGA will be played as the others were seen dancing to it. We love to see this!

