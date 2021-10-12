BTS set new RECORD on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart; ‘My Universe’ & ‘The Feels’ rank on Hot100 chart

BTS has made another record by becoming the act with the most weeks atop Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart as of this week. The group’s latest release, a collaboration with Coldplay for the majestic track ‘My Universe’ also maintained a steady pace on the Hot100 chart at number 12. TWICE’s first English single ‘The Feels’ debuted at number 83.

Although a slight dip from last week’s position at number 1 which marked BTS’ sixth acing track on the Billboard Hot100 chart, ‘My Universe’ is going strong. With the futuristic music video still being a topic of discussion among fans and non-fans alike, BTS has also struck another homerun. The group has now become the artist with the most weeks at the number 1 spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, after continuing for a record 45 weeks. ‘My Universe’ grabbed the rank for the week ending October 9, hence adding another jewel to BTS’ sparkly crown.

Girl group’s first step into an English song with ‘The Feels’ is also gathering chatter as it made a staggering debut on the Billboard Hot100 chart on the 83rd position. The song also made it to the UK's Top 100 Singles Chart at number 80, marking another first for the group.

TWICE is set to make a return to the music scene with their 3rd full album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ releasing on November 12 at 2 pm KST (11:30 am IST).

