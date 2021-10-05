BTS sets another record by topping Billboard Hot100 for the sixth time for ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay

It's the BTS world and we’re just living in it. The septet annexed another world class record to their sparkling gauntlet as their latest release ‘My Universe’ that is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album debuted at the no.1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 chart. This is their sixth topper rounding up in a year and a month, just behind The Beatles’.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 9, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 5, 2021

However, the list continues as ‘My Universe’ becomes the first song credited to two groups to top the chart in the history of Billboard. This is also Coldplay’s second no.1, coming after more than thirteen years since the release of ‘Viva La Vida’ in 2008.

Dated October 9, 2021, Billboard also revealed that the record reached the top spot with 11.5 million streams in the US accompanied by 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions and 127,000 downloads in its first week.

Some other statistics shared by Billboard include no.23 on the Alternative Airplay, no. 29 on Adult Pop Airplay and no.33 on Pop Airplay charts. The song is also the top selling song of the week, followed closely by BTS’ ‘Butter’.

With this BTS has become the artist with the most no.1 hits this decade and tied with Ariana Grande and Drake for the most no.1 debuts on the Hot100 of all time.

The South Korean boy group really doesn’t stop!

