BTS sets double records as music video for ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

On February 24 at about 7.30 pm KST (4 pm IST), BTS’ music video for their song ‘Dynamite’ crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. As the music video was released on August 21, 2020, it took just over one year and six months for ‘Dynamite’ to reach this milestone.

With this, ‘Dynamite’ becomes the fastest K-Pop group music video ever to hit this mark, breaking BLACKPINK’s previous record of just over two years and five months, with ‘DDU DU DDU DU’. Additionally, at the same time, BTS has also become the only Korean artist to cross the 1.4 billion views mark with three different music videos, following the group’s videos for ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘DNA’.

BTS’ first all-English track, ‘Dynamite’ gathered over 3 million peak concurrent viewers during its premiere, setting a new record. The music video also set new Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views after only 20 minutes of release, and the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, earning 101.1 million views.

Not only the video, but the track itself debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS’ first number 1 single in the US, and the first all-South Korean act in the chart's history to debut at number 1. In January 2021, Billboard revealed that ‘Dynamite’ was the number one selling single in the US of 2020, and the only song that exceeded 1 million downloads. With BTS’ 2021 performance of ‘Dynamite’ at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, they became the first K-Pop act to perform their own song at the ceremony.

Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Taeyeon, TREASURE & MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok rank high on Gaon’s weekly charts