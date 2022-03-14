BTS sets new record by scoring 10 wins at 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards; SEVENTEEN, TXT & more take home awards

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) announced the winners of the 36th Japan Gold Disc Awards on March 14, and BTS has set another record! The group took home a whopping total of 10 awards. With this, BTS is now officially the first foreign artist in history to ever win 10 awards in a single year.

Among their awards, BTS won the trophy for ‘Album of the Year (Asia)’ for the fourth consecutive year. Along with this, BTS won ‘Music Video of the Year (Asia)’ for ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’, ‘Album of the Year (Asia)’ for their Japanese compilation album ‘BTS, THE BEST’, both ‘Song of the Year by Download (Asia)’ as well as ‘Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia)’ for their song ‘Butter’.

Additionally, both BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Butter’ won one of this year’s ‘Best 5 Songs by Streaming Awards’ (including Japanese and Western songs), and their collab track with Coldplay, ‘My Universe’, won ‘Song of the Year by Download (Western)’. Further, the group’s ‘BTS, THE BEST’, won one of the ‘Best 3 Albums (Asia)’, and Butter also won one of the ‘Best 5 Songs by Download’ awards.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, alongside BTS, won the awards for the Best 3 Albums (Asia), with their respective releases, ‘Attacca’ and ‘Chaotic Wonderland’.

In the category for new artists, ITZY, ENHYPEN and TREASURE, all three of whom made their official Japanese debuts in 2021, took home awards. The three groups won this year’s ‘Best 3 New Artists (Asia)’, and ENHYPEN also won ‘New Artist of the Year (Asia)’.

Congratulations to all the artists!

