BTS, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and more: VOTE for the Best Male Squad of the Year award

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is here with more enthusiasm than ever! Bringing forth the second category of the fifteen planned, the nominations for the Best Male Squad of the Year have been announced.

Best Male Squad of the Year for The HallyuTalk Awards 2 nominations

The HallyuTalk Awards has always sought to bring together an exciting set of K-pop groups as nominations for the award event, and this year is no different. BTS had an eventful year with the release of Proof and the start of the members’ military enlistments. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN has been monumental with their two albums and a tour that has put them on the map even further. ATEEZ’s own catchy tunes have caught the attention of more ears, and Stray Kids has become one of the best-selling artists in K-pop. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s continuation of their minisode series and a following world tour made headlines. Meanwhile, the NCT members have all been making significant developments with sub-unit releases and solo projects. Fans now have the opportunity to pick their favorite among the six.

Best Male Squad of the Year nominees

BTS

SEVENTEEN

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

TXT

NCT

How to vote for Best Male Squad of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Loading…

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more: VOTE for the Breakout Hoobae of the Year award