BTS, SEVENTEEN, IU, Lim Young Woong rank high in Mubeat’s list of Top Artists of 2021

On January 20, K-pop platform Mubeat announced their list of the Top Artists of 2021, based on album sales, digital sales, video views, and collected votes. According to Mubeat, BTS was selected as the No. 1 overall artist for the year 2021, followed by NCT Dream, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, and Lim Young Woong. The Top 10 was rounded out by aespa, IU, TWICE, ITZY, and Stray Kids.

While BTS topped the overall list, IU ranked first in the music category, SEVENTEEN in the album category, BTS in the video views category, and Lim Young Woong won in the votes category. Idols debuting in 2018 and afterwards fall into the ‘4th Generation Idols’ classification, and are standing out for their impressive performance. The inclusion of aespa, ITZY, and Stray Kids in the Top 10 can be seen as a sign of a generational shift in K-pop. aespa, in particular, scored high in the music, album, video category, ranking sixth overall despite debuting in 2020.

Meanwhile, in the rising female artist category, soloist SOMI and girl group StayC were selected as artists expected to shine in 2022. Boy groups ATEEZ, ENHYPEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER were selected in the rising male artist category.

Mubeat’s ‘Fandom Laboratory’ is a data report that aims to determine the K-pop artists and rising new artists of the year, by collecting data related to album sales, digital sales, video views, and votes. Congratulations to all the artists!