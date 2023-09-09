BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, EXO and THE BOYZ make top 5 for September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings

For the September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS comes out as no.1, SEVENTEEN is no. 2 and NCT is no.3. The Korea Business Research Institute calculates the brand reputation rankings through various indexes like communication index, participation index, media, and community index and they collected the data from August 9 to September 9. The rankings are a way to indicate how consumers/audiences interact with the boy groups and their other online habits that impact the brands of these groups.

The top 30 of September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings:

BTS

SEVENTEEN

NCT

EXO

THE BOYZ

INFINITE

ZEROBASEONE

Stray Kids

Super Junior

MONSTA X

BTOB

ENHYPEN

SHINee

ASTRO

TREASURE

WINNER

2PM

ONF

BIGBANG

ATEEZ

HIGHLIGHT

TVXQ

TXT

Wanna One

VIXX

PENTAGON

NU’EST

NINE.i

Shinhwa

OMEGA X

BTS’ recent activities:

Out of all the members, BTS’ V has released his solo debut album Layover. The title track, Slow Dancing, and other songs Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue and For Us are included in Layover. A sum of 6 tunes was saved, including For Us and the bonus track Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). By combining pop R&B with elements of jazz and gospel, they produced a variety of sounds, but their primary focus was on a relaxed mood. V has also broken the record for the 1st-day album sales. He sold approximately 1.67 million copies, which includes the physical and Weverse copies.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities:

As per the Japan Record Association on September eighth, SEVENTEEN's first Japanese best album ALWAYS YOURS, released on August 23rd, got a Gold Disc Triple Platinum certification with total sales surpassing 750,000 copies as of August 2023. Earlier, SEVENTEEN acquired the Japanese Gold Circle Million Certificate by surpassing 1 million cumulative sales with their first Japanese EP DREAM in January.

NCT’s recent activities:

The music video for Taeil and Haechan of NCT's duet song N.Y.C.T was released on September 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The two collaborated on the R&B pop duet song N.Y.C.T, which features an exciting piano melody and sounds of brass, guitar, and bass. This time, the tender vocals of Taeil and Haechan were added, doubling the romantic atmosphere. The enjoyment of listening was enhanced by Taeil's energizing voice, Haechan's distinctively appealing tone, and the harmony between the two vocals.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS V's solo album sets new records: Layover and Slow Dancing dominate iTunes charts in multiple countries