BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE and more win big at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards

The 'Circle Chart Music Awards', which celebrated its 12th anniversary this year, is a popular music awards ceremony based on the objective data of 'CIRCLE CHART', which aggregates and aggregates data from domestic and foreign music platforms and physical album distributors. It was newly reorganized from the 'Gaon Chart Music Awards'. Circle Chart Music Awards:

On this day, the awards ceremony was held with NCT's Doyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon as the two MCs combination, and on site were aespa, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, NMIXX, STAYC, TEMPEST, Choi Yena, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, etc.

Rookie of the Year award: On this day, the Rookie of the Year Award, which can only be received once in a lifetime, was awarded in the digital sound source category and the physical album category. All of the previously announced Rookie of the Year nominations included girl groups, proving the girl group syndrome that swept the music industry in 2022. The main character of the Rookie of the Year award in the digital music category went to NewJeans. NewJeans' debut song 'Attention' is IVE's 'ELEVEN', Kep1er's 'WA DA DA', LE SSERAFIM's 'Fearless', NMIXX's 'OO' It was selected as the most loved song on the digital music charts last year, beating out other outstanding candidates. Here is the full list of winners: Artist of the Year – Global Digital Music December 2021- IVE’s ‘Eleven’ January 2022- Kep1er’s Wa Da Da February 2022- Taeyeon’s INVU March 2022- (G)I-DLE’s Tomboy April 2022- IVE’s Love Dive May 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Fearless June 2022- BTS’ Yet To Come July 2022- aespa’s Girls August 2022- BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom September 2022- BLACKPINK’s Shut Down October 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Antifragile November 2022- ITZY’s Chesire

Artist of the Year – Physical Album December 2021- February 2022: NCT’s Universe March-May 2022: SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun June- August 2022: BTS’s Proof September- November 2022: Stray Kids’ Maxident New Artist of the Year Digital Music: NewJeans’ Attention Physical Album: IVE’s After Like