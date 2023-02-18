BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE and more win big at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards
The 'Circle Chart Music Awards', which celebrated its 12th anniversary this year, is a popular music awards ceremony based on the objective data of 'CIRCLE CHART', which aggregates and aggregates data from domestic and foreign music platforms and physical album distributors. It was newly reorganized from the 'Gaon Chart Music Awards'.
Circle Chart Music Awards:
On this day, the awards ceremony was held with NCT's Doyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon as the two MCs combination, and on site were aespa, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, NMIXX, STAYC, TEMPEST, Choi Yena, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, etc.
Rookie of the Year award:
On this day, the Rookie of the Year Award, which can only be received once in a lifetime, was awarded in the digital sound source category and the physical album category. All of the previously announced Rookie of the Year nominations included girl groups, proving the girl group syndrome that swept the music industry in 2022. The main character of the Rookie of the Year award in the digital music category went to NewJeans. NewJeans' debut song 'Attention' is IVE's 'ELEVEN', Kep1er's 'WA DA DA', LE SSERAFIM's 'Fearless', NMIXX's 'OO' It was selected as the most loved song on the digital music charts last year, beating out other outstanding candidates.
Here is the full list of winners:
Artist of the Year – Global Digital Music
December 2021- IVE’s ‘Eleven’
January 2022- Kep1er’s Wa Da Da
February 2022- Taeyeon’s INVU
March 2022- (G)I-DLE’s Tomboy
April 2022- IVE’s Love Dive
May 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Fearless
June 2022- BTS’ Yet To Come
July 2022- aespa’s Girls
August 2022- BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom
September 2022- BLACKPINK’s Shut Down
October 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Antifragile
November 2022- ITZY’s Chesire
Artist of the Year – Physical Album
December 2021- February 2022: NCT’s Universe
March-May 2022: SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun
June- August 2022: BTS’s Proof
September- November 2022: Stray Kids’ Maxident
New Artist of the Year
Digital Music: NewJeans’ Attention
Physical Album: IVE’s After Like
Special Awards:
Record Production of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s Tomboy
Female Solo Artist of the Year: TWICE’s Nayeon
Male Solo Artist of the Year: Lim Young Woong
Female Group of the Year: BLACKPINK
Male Group of the Year: SEVENTEEN
New Icon of the Year: NMIXX and Choi Yena
Hot Performance of the Year: ENHYPEN
World K-POP Star: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
World K-POP Rookie: STAYC
Retail Album of the Year: BTS’ Proof
Best KIT-Album of the Year: NCT
Social Hot Star of the Year: BTS
MuBeat Global Choice (Female): BLACKPINK
MuBeat Global Choice (Male): Lim Young Woong
idolplus Global Artist: BTS
idolplus New Star: TEMPEST
