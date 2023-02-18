BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE and more win big at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards

Here’s the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards winners list. Read ahead to know more.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 18, 2023   |  06:41 PM IST  |  8.4K
BTS, BLACKPINK Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment
BTS, BLACKPINK Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, YG Entertainment

The 'Circle Chart Music Awards', which celebrated its 12th anniversary this year, is a popular music awards ceremony based on the objective data of 'CIRCLE CHART', which aggregates and aggregates data from domestic and foreign music platforms and physical album distributors. It was newly reorganized from the 'Gaon Chart Music Awards'.

Circle Chart Music Awards: 

On this day, the awards ceremony was held with NCT's Doyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon as the two MCs combination, and on site were aespa, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, NMIXX, STAYC, TEMPEST, Choi Yena, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, etc. 

SEVENTEEN Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: Pledis Entertainment

Rookie of the Year award: 

On this day, the Rookie of the Year Award, which can only be received once in a lifetime, was awarded in the digital sound source category and the physical album category. All of the previously announced Rookie of the Year nominations included girl groups, proving the girl group syndrome that swept the music industry in 2022. The main character of the Rookie of the Year award in the digital music category went to NewJeans. NewJeans' debut song 'Attention' is IVE's 'ELEVEN', Kep1er's 'WA DA DA', LE SSERAFIM's 'Fearless', NMIXX's 'OO' It was selected as the most loved song on the digital music charts last year, beating out other outstanding candidates. 

Here is the full list of winners: 

Artist of the Year – Global Digital Music

December 2021- IVE’s ‘Eleven’ 

January 2022- Kep1er’s Wa Da Da 

February 2022- Taeyeon’s INVU 

March 2022- (G)I-DLE’s Tomboy 

April 2022- IVE’s Love Dive 

May 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Fearless 

June 2022- BTS’ Yet To Come 

July 2022- aespa’s Girls 

August 2022- BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom 

September 2022- BLACKPINK’s Shut Down 

October 2022- LE SSERAFIM’s Antifragile 

November 2022- ITZY’s Chesire 

ITZY Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: JYP Entertainment

Artist of the Year – Physical Album 

December 2021- February 2022: NCT’s Universe 

March-May 2022: SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun 

June- August 2022: BTS’s Proof 

September- November 2022: Stray Kids’ Maxident 

New Artist of the Year

Digital Music: NewJeans’ Attention 

Physical Album: IVE’s After Like 

IVE Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: Starship Entertainment

Special Awards: 

Record Production of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s Tomboy

Female Solo Artist of the Year: TWICE’s Nayeon

Male Solo Artist of the Year: Lim Young Woong 

Female Group of the Year: BLACKPINK 

Male Group of the Year: SEVENTEEN 

New Icon of the Year: NMIXX and Choi Yena

Hot Performance of the Year: ENHYPEN 

World K-POP Star: TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

World K-POP Rookie: STAYC 

Retail Album of the Year: BTS’ Proof

Best KIT-Album of the Year: NCT 

Social Hot Star of the Year: BTS 

MuBeat Global Choice (Female): BLACKPINK 

MuBeat Global Choice (Male): Lim Young Woong 

idolplus Global Artist: BTS 

idolplus New Star: TEMPEST

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung starrer Taxi Driver 2 premieres with strong ratings

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Did you watch the Circle Chart Music Awards? Let us know in the comments below. 

About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!