BTS, SEVENTEEN & 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae bag major wins at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

The star-studded 2021 Asia Artist Awards has finally concluded amidst much cheering and fanfare, and we have the complete list of winners! On December 2, the 2021 Asia Artist Awards took place at KBS Arena Hall, with Super Junior’s Leeteuk and IVE’s Jang Won Young as hosts. Organized by Star News and Star Continent, the annual ceremony first began in 2016 and honors both actors and singers across Asia.

Nine Daesangs (Grand Prizes) were awarded this year: Song of the Year -BTS’ 'Butter', Actor of the Year- Lee Jung Jae, TV Actor of the Year- Lee Seung Gi, Film Actor of the Year- Yoo Ah In, Album of the Year- NCT 127, Trot of the Year- Lim Young Woong, Performance of the Year- Stray Kids, Singer of the Year- SEVENTEEN, and Stage of the Year- aespa.

Best New Artist (Singer) was awarded to ENHYPEN and aespa and Best New Artist (Actor) was given to 'Melancholia' star Lee Do Hyun. AAA Focus (Singer)- DKB, KINGDOM and BLITZERS, AAA Focus (Actor)- NCT’s Doyoung and Park Gun Il, AAA Potential (Singer)- AleXa and T1419, AAA Potential (Actor)- NU’EST’s Minhyun, AAA New Wave (Singer)- STAYC and Weeekly and AAA New Wave (Actor)- 'River Where The Moon Rises' star Na In Woo.

RET Popularity Award (Singer)- Lim Young Woong, EXO, TWICE and CL. RET Popularity Award (Actor)- 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' star Song Ji Hyo and 'Hometown ChaChaCha' Kim Seon Ho. U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer)- BTS, Lim Young Woong and IU. U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor)- 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon and Kim Seon Ho.

AAA Best OST- Lim Young Woong who sang the song 'Love Always Run Away' from 'Young Lady and Gentleman'. AAA Best Producer- SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, AAA Best Creator- Brave Brothers, AAA Best Music Video- EVERGLOW, AAA Icon (Singer)- WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), AAA Icon (Actor)- Ryu Kyung Soo, AAA Hot Trend (Singer)- Brave Girls and aespa, and AAA Hot Trend (Actor)- Lee Jung Jae.

AAA Best Emotive (Singer)- WJSN CHOCOME and Kwon Eun Bi, AAA Best Emotive (Actor): 'True Beauty' stars Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young, AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer)- GOT7’s BamBam and THE BOYZ, AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor)- 'Hellbound' star Yoo Ah In and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn.

AAA Best Choice (Singer)- PENTAGON, MOMOLAND and Golden Child, AAA Best Choice (Actor)- 'Let Me Be Your Knight' star Lee Jun Young and Joo Suk Tae. AAA Scene Stealer- Cha Ji Yeon, AAA Best Acting Award- Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Sung Hoon, AAA Best Musician- Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, WONHO and THE BOYZ. AAA Best Actor- Park Joo Mi, Heo Sung Tae and Kim Joo Ryoung. AAA Fabulous (Singer)- SEVENTEEN, AAA Fabulous (Actor)- Lee Jung Jae, AAA Best Achievement- NU’EST, AAA Best Artist (Singer)- GOT7's BamBam, ENHYPEN and Brave Girls, AAA Best Artist (Actor)- 'Vincenzo' star Jeon Yeo Been and 'My Name' star Han So Hee. Finally, History of Songs Award- Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE.

