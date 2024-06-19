BTS, SEVENTEEN take top spots in June idol group brand reputation rankings, IVE follows; SEE LIST
BTS has taken the top spot in June idol group brand reputation rankings. SEVENTEEN has followed in the second spot meanwhile IVE has landed at the third spot.
BTS, SEVENTEEN take top spots in June idol group brand reputation rankings
IVE, aespa and (G)-IDLE land at 3rd, 4th and 5th spot respectively
BTS clinched the top spot in this month's idol group brand reputation rankings for June. SEVENTEEN secured second place, with IVE landing third. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the latest rankings for all idol groups this month.
The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of idol groups. Big data collected from May 13 to June 13 was utilized for this determination.
Top 5 of June idol group brand reputation rankings
This month, BTS claimed the top spot with an impressive 177.09 percent increase in their brand reputation index, totaling 6,669,376 for June. Key phrases in their keyword analysis, such as Jin, ARMY, and free hug, were prominent, along with related terms like discharge, unchanged, and congratulate. BTS also received a highly positive response, with a positivity-negativity analysis showing a staggering 94.86 percent positive reactions.
SEVENTEEN secured second place this month with a brand reputation index of 4,977,252. Their score reflects a significant increase from May, where they ranked third with a brand reputation index of 5,654,248, marking a 51.14 percent improvement since April.
IVE clinched third place for June with a brand reputation index of 4,251,825. In May, IVE led the rankings with a remarkable brand reputation index of 7,776,870, following an impressive 243.82 percent increase since April.
In the past month, high-ranking phrases in IVE's keyword analysis included HEYA, Accendio, and Korean vibe, while their top related terms featured lucky, Wonyoung-esque, and challenge. The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also showed an impressive 90.61 percent positive reactions.
aespa surged to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,557,268, showcasing a notable 69.02 percent increase in their score since May. Previously, in May, Aespa held the 12th spot in the rankings.
Finally, I-DLE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,825,732. In May, (G)I-DLE maintained their position in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,422,772, indicating a 49.01 percent increase in their score since April.
Top 30 of June idol brand reputation rankings
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- IVE
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- ILLIT
- LE SSERAFIM
- BLACKPINK
- tripleS
- SHINee
- OH MY GIRL
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- Girls’ Generation
- BABYMONSTER
- BTOB
- TWS
- ZEROBASEONE
- fromis_9
- H1-KEY
- THE BOYZ
- KISS OF LIFE
- EXO
- ATEEZ
- ENHYPEN
- Wanna One
- WJSN
- MAMAMOO
- INFINITE
