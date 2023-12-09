BTS, SEVENTEEN top December boy group brand reputation rankings, Stray Kids follow

BTS, SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids have landed on the top 3 of December boy group brand reputation rankings. ZEROBASEONE and SHINee wrap up the top 5.

BTS has again topped the December boy group brand reputation rankings, with SEVENTEEN close behind. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for male idol groups this month. These rankings were established by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of different boy groups. The data used for the analysis was collected from November 9 to December 9.

Top 5 of December boy group brand reputation rankings

For the 67th consecutive month, BTS secured the top position on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,947,409 for December. Noteworthy terms in BTS's keyword analysis encompassed enlist together, documentary, and Billboard, with related terms like enlist, record, and reveal attaining high rankings. Furthermore, the group's positivity-negativity analysis indicated an impressive score of 85.01 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN maintained their position in second place with a brand reputation index of 5,055,902 for the month. Notably, the group had also secured the second spot in November with a brand reputation index of 5,319,383, showcasing a notable 16.81 percent increase in their score since October.

Stray Kids climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,050,224, reflecting a remarkable 95.88 percent increase in their score since November. Notably, the group occupied the sixth spot in November, highlighting their notable rise in December.

ZEROBASEONE ascended to the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,545,809, indicating a noteworthy 55.22 percent increase in their score since the previous month. In November, the group held the eighth spot, underscoring their substantial climb in December.

Finally, SHINee concluded the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,047,834, signifying a notable 52.02 percent increase in their score since November. In November, the group occupied the eleventh spot, underscoring their significant advancement in December.

The top 30 of December boy group brand reputation rankings

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. Stray Kids
  4. ZEROBASEONE
  5. SHINee
  6. NCT
  7. EXO
  8. RIIZE
  9. THE BOYZ
  10. VIXX
  11. Super Junior
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. ASTRO
  14. ATEEZ
  15. TREASURE
  16. MONSTA X
  17. WINNER
  18. TXT
  19. BTOB
  20. 2PM
  21. Wanna One
  22. Highlight
  23. BOYNEXTDOOR
  24. PENTAGON
  25. FANTASY BOYS
  26. Golden Child
  27. GOT7
  28. LUMINOUS
  29. SF9
  30. Block B

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
