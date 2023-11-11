BTS, SEVENTEEN top November Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings; NCT follows

Renowned boy band BTS tops November boy group brand reputation rankings.The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for male idol groups this month. These rankings were derived from analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of different boy groups, based on big data collected from October 11 to November 11.

Top 5 of November boy group brand reputation rankings

For the 66th consecutive month, BTS secured the top spot with a brand reputation index of 9,173,202, reflecting a notable 54.46 percent increase since October. In BTS's keyword analysis, prominent terms included Jungkook, Billboard, and album, while top related terms encompassed record, sell, and award. The group's positivity-negativity analysis revealed an impressive score of 90.98 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN ascended to the second position with a brand reputation index of 5,319,383, indicating a noteworthy 16.81 percent rise from the previous month when they secured the third spot with a brand reputation index of 3,609,941 in October.

Meanwhile, in November, NCT claimed the third spot with a brand reputation index of 3,630,678. This is in contrast to October when NCT secured second place with a brand reputation index of 4,553,925, reflecting a 12.69 percent increase in their score since September.

Newcomer boy group RIIZE made an impactful debut, securing the fourth position this month with a brand reputation index of 2,466,798. Meanwhile, EXO rounded out the top five with an index of 2,264,965 for November.

Top 30 for November boy group brand reputation rankings

BTS SEVENTEEN NCT RIIZE EXO Stray Kids THE BOYZ ZEROBASEONE Super Junior TREASURE SHINee ENHYPEN VIXX TXT MONSTA X ASTRO PENTAGON ATEEZ Shinhwa WINNER ONF 2PM BOYNEXTDOOR Golden Child Wanna One TVXQ YOUNITE Highlight BTOB SF9

SEVENTEEN recent activities

SEVENTEEN has made a highly-anticipated comeback with their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group, consisting of 13 members—S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino—returned after the success of their previous album, FML, released on April 24 of this year. SEVENTEEN's latest release, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, dropped on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST, or 2:30 p.m. IST, marking their comeback after six months.

SEVENTEEN also achieved a remarkable milestone with SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, securing their fourth entry into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 music charts. This noteworthy accomplishment underscores their continuous global appeal, building on their previous successes on the Billboard 200.

