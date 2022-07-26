BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, BLACKPINK, Lisa, Stray Kids and ITZY receive 2022 MTV VMAs nominations; Details inside

On July 26, MTV officially announced the list of nominees for this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs), revealing BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, BLACKPINK, Lisa, Stray Kids and ITZY as part of the list.

BTS received nominations in four categories, including Best K-Pop (for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’), which the group has won for the past three years straight at the MTV VMAs. Along with this, the septet has been nominated for Best Choreography (‘Permission to Dance’), Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft), and Best Visual Effects, which is a joint nomination with Coldplay for their collaborative track, ‘My Universe’.

Boy group SEVENTEEN, meanwhile, sees nominations in three categories this year, one of which is for Best New Artist. The 13-piece-act has also been nominated for Push Performance of the Year for December 2021 with ‘Rock With You’, and Best K-Pop for ‘HOT’.

YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK has been nominated for Best Metaverse Performance for ‘The Virtual’ (PUBG). BLACKPINK member Lisa also sees a nomination, meanwhile, for Best K-Pop, with her solo debut track ‘LALISA’.

The Best K-Pop category for this year sees BTS for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, ITZY for ‘LOCO’, Lisa for ‘LALISA’, SEVENTEEN for ‘HOT’, Stray Kids for ‘MANIAC’, and TWICE for ‘The Feels’.

Presented by MTV, the annual ceremony seeks to honour the best in the music video medium, with the first edition taking place in 1984. This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28 (local time). Other nominees for this year’s ceremony include names like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lia, Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and more.

