BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, ENHYPEN to join Fuji TV’s 2021 FNS Summer Song Festival

BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, ENHYPEN are part of the online 4 day music festival. Read ahead to know more.

Japan's Fuji TV "2021 FNS Summer Song Festival" announced on its official website on July 14 the singer lineup and performance time which will be broadcast live from 6:30 p.m. to 10:48 p.m from 18th July to 22nd July. According to the announcement, the song festival will feature ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, TWICE and BTS. ENHYPEN will perform "Drunk-Dazed" on 18th, SEVENTEEN will perform “Ready to Love” on 19th, TWICE will perform “Perfect World” on 20th and BTS will be performing “Butter” on 21st. All four teams are expected to participate by revealing their pre-recorded stages in the aftermath of COVID-19.

FNS TOPICS 今夜18時30〜生放送

FNS歌謡祭 夏 タイムテーブル発表 番組公式HPでタイムテーブルが発表されました！

全アーティスト・全楽曲名公開

ど頭からぜひリアルタイムでご覧ください 気になる曲をぜひハッシュタグ#FNS歌謡祭 を付けてTweetして下さいねっ#FNSタイムテーブル — FNS歌謡祭【公式】 (@fns_kayousai) July 13, 2021

On July 10th, Pledis Entertainment announced the group’s participation in the yearly events through SEVENTEEN’s official Japanese Twitter account. Fuji TV Japan also released a special clip of SEVENTEEN inviting fans to watch the show at home.

FNS Music Festival is an annual music show held by Fuji Network System and Fuji Television since 1974 and BTS as well as Seventeen have performed for the Summer Festival over 3 times, for their songs ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Boy with Luv’; ‘Home:Run’ and ‘24H’ respectively.

BTS will also be participating in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast along with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Davido, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, H.E.R, Metallica, Ricky Martin, the Weeknd and Usher. The event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter.

TWICE’s latest album ‘Taste of Love’ made history by selling out over 43,000 copies in the US alone. The album was in first place on the Top Album Sales ranking, instantly becoming their debut leader and the second-ever No. 1 among girl groups from South Korea.

