BTS share heartwarming family portraits for 2021 Festa, ARMY celebrate 8 years with Taehyung

BTS has officially begun this year’s celebrations for their upcoming eighth anniversary! Read on to find out.
The theme for this year is Sowoozo The theme for this year is Sowoozo (Pic credit - HYBE)
We have officially entered June or as ARMY would call it, 'BTS' Birthday Month'! Who would have thought that these charming and talented young rookie idols with kohl-lined eyes, baggy clothes and vigour in their body language will become the biggest artists in the world and legends of the music industry! But here they are, battling all sorts of odds and setbacks to emerge not just victorious, but loved and revered across the world by their legions of fans, their beloved ARMY.

BTS will be celebrating their eighth debut anniversary on June 13, 2013, also called 2021 Festa Day. For the unversed, BTS Festa is celebrated every year to commemorate the group's special day, their debut. BTS members play games, eat delicious food and host a special broadcast for ARMY. To commemorate this special day, BTS released their 2021 Festa family portraits where they are seen wearing bright coloured outfits and posing adorably. It was particularly heartwarming to see the members recreate a group photo that Namjoon has lovingly put up in his studio.

You can check out BTS' adorable family portraits below:

Meanwhile, today marks another special day. It is the day Taehyung was revealed as the 'secret member' of BTS! Taehyung wasn't revealed to the public until the last minute. He confessed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that he feared he was kicked out of the group and was anxious about it. But aren't we grateful to have Taehyung in BTS! We cannot imagine BTS without any of its seven members, we are bulletproof eternally! Tune into BTS'  Festa celebrations on June 13.

You can check out some ARMY reactions:

Credits :HYBE

