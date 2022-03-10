BTS shares feelings ahead of first face-to-face concert in Seoul in two years

BTS’ ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ kicks off today, in Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium. This marks BTS’ first concert in South Korea with an offline audience following the group’s ‘BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' [THE FINAL]’ concert in October 2019. Ahead of BTS’ first face-to-face concerts in Seoul in over two years, BTS’ members shared their feelings through BIGHIT MUSIC with a media outlet.

BTS’ leader RM shared, "I feel nervous but calm,” adding, “As fans cannot make noise or stand up (during the concert), we'll try harder to bring more uplifting energy." Member Jin said, “I'm reminded of our first concert at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium and I think I'll be feeling the exact same emotion I felt back then today at the first concert."

SUGA spoke about the group’s efforts leading up to the concerts, sharing, "I'm excited for our first concert in over two and half years. I'm just happy to be holding a concert in Korea. We made a lot of efforts, so please enjoy." J-Hope added, "It's been so long that I can't imagine how I'll be feeling today. I think it'll become clearer when I meet our fans," continuing, "It feels like the first time we performed in front of fans, when we debuted. I'll take this feeling to the stage and give my best."

Meanwhile, like RM, Jimin spoke about being nervous as well, sharing, "I'm happy to be meeting fans in Korea in such a long while, but at the same time, I feel nervous. I can't wait to show you what we've prepared. Please look forward." BTS’ V also shared, "It's a shame that we couldn't invite every single ARMY to today's concert as we wanted to. I hope to perform while cherishing each and every song, and I promise to pour my everything into them."

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, said, "We'll try really hard so that we don't disappoint (fans). It's a bit worrying that there won't be any cheers, but as we're seeing ARMY in a long time, and as much as we have missed them, we'll give our everything."

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL is scheduled for March 10, 12 and 13 along with a special theatre screening planned for March 12. Good luck to BTS!

