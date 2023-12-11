BTS shares full group PIC for V and RM's military enlistment; SUGA, Jin, J-Hope join amid own service

BTS posted a group photo ahead of RM and V's scheduled military enlistment today, December 11th. The snapshot includes all members, including SUGA, J-Hope, and Jin, who are currently fulfilling their military service.

On December 11 KST BIGHIT MUSIC released a BTS group photo including all the members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The members were gathered together to send off V and RM who are all set to enlist today.The caption of the post read, "Go and come back well (said in aegyo) 💜 Hwaiting 💜."

The fandom is filled with emotions as RM and V begin their mandatory military service today. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA were able to join in saying their goodbyes by utilizing their vacation days, adding to the sentiment. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook are anticipated to commence their service on December 12.

V and RM have initiated their military journey by entering the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. The two members started their basic military training, establishing a foundation before moving on to assume active-duty roles within the army.

It was disclosed that V applied for a position in the Special Warfare Command (SDT) of the Army. The nature of this role involves more demanding training compared to other teams within the military. The Special Task Force (SDT) undergoes rigorous training, which includes stamina-building exercises to push their limits, specialized martial arts and sniper skills development, as well as training on techniques such as rappelling down buildings and helicopters.

Before their departure, BTS' V and RM each penned heartfelt letters to their fandom, ARMY. In these letters, they expressed their sincere emotions and conveyed warm feelings, reassuring their fans that they will return soon. V also treated fans with unreleased photos as a parting gift and the duo asked their fans to take care of their health and always find happiness.

In a unique display of support, ARMYs found a considerate way to express their encouragement for BTS during their military enlistment. Recognizing the importance of minimizing inconvenience to other enlisting soldiers, BTS requested that fans refrain from visiting, emphasizing that they would be enlisting without any special greetings. In response, ARMYs organized large bus advertisements at the entrance of the training center as a thoughtful gesture to send off their idols without physically being present.

