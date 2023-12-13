BTS shares video from RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin's military enlistment day; Jin, SUGA, J-Hope join team; Watch

BTS have rewarded their fans, ARMYs for keeping their promise and not gathering at their enlistment sites, by releasing a heartfelt, candid video from their enlistment day. As all BTS members marked their presence to send off RM and V on December 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk also ensured giving a farewell to his dear boys.

BTS, the globally acclaimed K-pop sensation, has treated the fans with a heartfelt glimpse into a significant moment in the lives of RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, their military enlistment day. The release of this video has stirred emotions among the BTS ARMY, offering an intimate peek into the members' journey beyond their musical careers.

As these influential figures take a step towards fulfilling their mandatory military service in South Korea, the video captured poignant moments, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin's enlistment holds great significance not only for the individuals but also for the BTS collective and their dedicated fan base.

This candid footage shared by BTS showcases the camaraderie and unity among the members as previously enlisted members Jin, J-Hope and SUGA used their vacation days to see off the younger members, highlighting the bond that extends beyond their performances and music. Fans are touched by this gesture, feeling a sense of closeness as they share this personal milestone with their idols. Notably, aside from BTS' members' family and friends, Bang Si Hyuk, the brain behind BTS and HYBE, also marked his presence to send of the remaining BTS members

While the members embark on this chapter of their lives, the BTS ARMY stands by them, offering unwavering support and love. The video release not only serves as a cherished memento for fans but also symbolizes the group's commitment to transparency and connection with their devoted global following.

Watch BTS members unite to send off RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook for their military enlistment, here:

All you need to know about BTS members' military enlistment

It was on June 13, 2022, when BTS shook the world by announcing that they were taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo projects during their FESTA dinner. A few months later, following the success of Yet To Come in Busan, on October 16, BTS’ label, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the septet members had applied for cancellation of their exemption from the mandatory military enlistment.

In December 2022, BTS’ eldest member Jin commenced his military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on the 13th. Following Jin, BTS member J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023 and is now a corporal in the South Korean military. The next member to enlist was SUGA on September 22, 2023. However, due to health concerns, SUGA is doing alternative public service instead of combat training. The leader of the group RM enlisted alongside fellow member V on 11th December 2023. Though BTS member V enlisted alongside the septet’s leader, RM, upon completion of basic military training, he is expected to join the special task force. A day after RM and V, Jimin, and Jungkook enlisted together through companion scheme in the South Korean military, on December 12, 2023. Reportedly, the two will be training under their Jin Hyung.

Standing firm by the promise they made, BTS members have ensured they perform their civic duties in a manner that all of them mark their return by June 2025. Meanwhile, as the BTS members devote themselves to serving their country, their loyal ARMYs, continue to cheer on them while eagerly anticipating their favourites’ return in 2025

