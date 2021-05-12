BTS to showcase first performance of Butter on BBMAs; Take a look at the past iconic BTS x BBMAs moments

The global boy band revealed that their debut performance would take place on the BBMAs. Read on to know more.

It’s been a while since BTS made their comeback on a domestic show. It doesn’t seem like they’re going to do it anytime soon either! With their explosive presence in the Western music industry, it’s only strategic and better for them to expand more overseas. Considering the fact that HYBE also bought Justin Bieber, Ariande Grander & more artists’ company Ithaca Holdings some months ago, this doesn’t seem surprising at all.

On May 11, Billboard Music Awards and Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be making their highly-awaited digital single Butter’s performance debut on the BBMAs 2021 stage. In a vibrant teaser with the stunning group photo, BTS announced, “We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of BTS_Butter will be at this year’s BBMAs!” Check out the announcement tweet below:

BTS is doing it again - making a debut performance on a Western show. And naturally, ARMYs are pretty excited and this announcement has hyped them up more as the group is nominated for the Top Social Artist for the fifth time. They have won the title four times straight and ARMY isn’t going to back down. They seem all armed to have their idol group achieve the award for the fifth consecutive time too.

While ARMYs continue tweeting out BTS’ name and voting for the award category, we’re going to take this moment and share some of the adorable moments that BBMAs gave us of the seven members. From walking the red carpet to egging V to say his rehearsed English line on broadcast, let’s take a moment to predict the fun times that we might get in the 2021 BBMAs too, even though virtually.

Joe Jonas serenading BTS

The Jonas Brothers have gone on record stating their love for BTS. From Nick Jonas praising them to the brothers tweeting “Welcome to the club, boys” with party emoticons when BTS made history topping the Hot 100 chart. During The Jonas Brothers’ performance medley, where they sang past and current songs, Joe Jonas leaned towards the boys during a verse of their song Cake By The Ocean!

BTS By The Ocean @bts_bighit #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8BmkK4QeZE — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) May 2, 2019

The origin of Boy With Luv ft. Halsey

The super hit collaboration of Halsey for the song ‘Boy With Luv’ was only possible because of the boys meeting her in 2017! BTS met Halsey for the first time on the 2017 BBMAs and it still remains iconic not just because of the friendship and partnership that started, but also the goof up. Leader RM lost the chance to click a photo with Halsey so he uploaded the photo and asked fans to photoshop him in it!

ok i just met @BTS_twt and they are the coolest! WOW — h (@halsey) May 21, 2017

with @halsey .. 누가 저 합성 좀 해주세요 - RM pic.twitter.com/T3ABQ07NxO — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 22, 2017

Jimin hearing the loud cheering

2017 BBMAs was the second time that the group attended at the awards and were nominated for the Top Social Artist Award. ARMY’s cheering is loud enough to make anyone surprised - which many celebs were during a western award show! It’s impossible to not notice the cheering and even Jimin noticed it, raised his hand and smiled to the fans for their adorable support!

Making history again: First Korean Act to win Top Duo/Group

At the 2019 BBMAs, the group made history as they are the first-ever Korean artist to win Top Duo/Group! That year, BTS took home two awards - Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group, which naturally, made the ARMYs extremely proud of their beloved group!

The Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 23, 5.30 AM IST.

What were your favourite BTS x BBMAs moments? What do you think the Butter performance would look like? Let us know below!

