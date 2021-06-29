BTS showcase shocking denim duality in latest concept photos for new Butter album; V channels his inner SRK

BTS members release the third set of concept photos for the release of Butter special album. Check out the pictures below.

If we are to string together all the concept photos BTS has released for the Butter special album, we can make a Netflix film out of it! In the first set of concept photos, the members are seated around a table, looking uber stylish in high-fashion outfits with matching accessories and iridescent hair colours! In the second set of photos, they were the most wanted criminals with handcuffs, boiler suits and mug shots with an accurate BPM reading of ARMY's heart rate displayed boldly! Just when we thought, we have almost guessed BTS' concept idea for the new Butter album, they dropped a bomb!

In the latest concept photos, BTS members are car-washers at a local gas station. The concept photos give off a stylish and carefree summer vibe with hose pipes, soapy sponges, buckets and seven gorgeous men who can make even denim look expensive couture! J-Hope is sporting blonde hair with bubble gum pink highlights, Jungkook pulls off the dungaree with flair, Taehyung channels his inner SRK as he spreads his arms wide with water droplets falling on him and Jimin shows off some skin sending the fandom into a tizzy!

You can check out the concept photos below:

It was reported that Shape Of You hitmaker, Ed Sheeran has collaborated with BTS on their new album! The talented artists previously worked together on the 2019 R&B track, Make It Right! This will mark their second collaboration together. In a recent Instagram live, Ed Sheeran revealed that Permission To Dance is his favourite BTS song! Well, we cannot wait to groove to it either! Butter special album releases on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

