BTS’ signed guitar, custom GRAMMY outfits & J Hope’s rings sell for 248,320 USD at MusiCares charity auction

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction took place on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM PST (Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2:30 am IST). This official GRAMMY Week event precedes the 64th Annual GRAMMY awards, and the proceeds from the auction will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity that set up the Recording Academy. Among the items up for sale at the auction was a celebrity lineup of instruments, wardrobe, artwork, and memorabilia. From Beatles legend Paul McCartney to Ozzy Osbourne, and even Harry Styles, some of the biggest names in music came together to donate to the auction.

Along with their custom Louis Vuitton suits worn for their 2021 GRAMMY awards performance, boy band BTS also donated an Epiphone brand 56 Les Paul Pro ebony electric guitar signed by the band members (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, and V on the body, and Jung Kook on the pickguard). Additionally, three unique rings worn by J-Hope during the 2021 GRAMMY performance, rounded out BTS’ contributions to the rare collectibles at this year’s MusiCares auction.

BTS’ contributions sold for a whopping total of 248,320 USD, with the custom-made GRAMMY performance ensembles alone bringing in 160,000 USD (originally estimated at 30,000 - 50,000 USD). Meanwhile, two of J-Hope’s rings sold for 6,400 USD each, while the third ring sold for 11,520 USD (all originally estimated at 2,000-4,000 USD). Finally, BTS’ signed guitar went for 64,000 USD (originally estimated at 4,000-6,000 USD), bringing their grand total to nearly 250,000 USD.

