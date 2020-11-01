  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS singer Jimin crowned King Choice’s 'The King of Kpop' for the second consecutive year with whopping votes

Make way for the king! King Choice conducted a poll between October 16 to October 31 hunting of the 'The King of Kpop' and Jimin topped the poll for the second consecutive year.
23635 reads Mumbai
BTS member Jimin crowned the King of PopBTS singer Jimin crowned King Choice’s 'The King of Kpop' for the second consecutive year with whopping votes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

All rise for the King of K-pop 2020! BTS singer Jimin has been in the news for a number of reasons this month. From his birthday to his stellar performance on Black Swan and Filter during Map of the Soul ON:E, Mochi has held our attention. The singer's stan now kick-off November on a happy note as the ChimChim has been crowned the King of Kpop by King Choice. The BTS member was voted as the deserving winner of the title. 

According to AllKPop, one of the largest Kpop voting website King Choice conducted a poll between October 16 to October 31. Jimin received massive 12,568,794 upvotes and was crowned "The King of Kpop." The Bangtan member crowned the title last year after he received 1,275,292 votes. Thus making his bag the title two years in a row. The win comes just months after Jimin topped the King Choice's Top Male K-pop Idol Dancer Rankings of this year. He received 6,281,147 votes and topped the chart. 

Meanwhile, Jimin joined his fellow members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook to appear in the group's upcoming album concept clips. BTS is set to release their new album titled BE. In the new teaser, Jimin along with other members see their reflection in the mirror. Check it out here: BTS drops BE Concept Clips: Members look at their reflection in a mirror; ARMY flips over the music in video

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Jimin revealed that the members had various kinds of opinions and they have managed to incorporate it all in this album. Are you excited about the album? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPopNDTV

You may like these
BTS singer Jimin teases septet's upcoming album BE incorporates various themes and emotions
Hospital Playlist actor Kim Kap Soo pens a sweet message for BTS singer Jimin on Weverse
BTS: Bangtan Bomb REVEALS Jimin experienced muscle pain during his Black Swan solo choreography
BE: BTS' V confesses feeling stuck while making music; RM, Jimin talk about happy times in Dear ARMY postcards
BTS: Jimin and RM add another adorable MiniMoni moment to the files with their Dynamite TikTok video
BTS member Jimin's stans in the Philippines honour frontline workers with food to mark Mochi's birthday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement