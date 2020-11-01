BTS singer Jimin crowned King Choice’s 'The King of Kpop' for the second consecutive year with whopping votes

Make way for the king! King Choice conducted a poll between October 16 to October 31 hunting of the 'The King of Kpop' and Jimin topped the poll for the second consecutive year.

All rise for the King of K-pop 2020! BTS singer Jimin has been in the news for a number of reasons this month. From his birthday to his stellar performance on Black Swan and Filter during Map of the Soul ON:E, Mochi has held our attention. The singer's stan now kick-off November on a happy note as the ChimChim has been crowned the King of Kpop by King Choice. The BTS member was voted as the deserving winner of the title.

According to AllKPop, one of the largest Kpop voting website King Choice conducted a poll between October 16 to October 31. Jimin received massive 12,568,794 upvotes and was crowned "The King of Kpop." The Bangtan member crowned the title last year after he received 1,275,292 votes. Thus making his bag the title two years in a row. The win comes just months after Jimin topped the King Choice's Top Male K-pop Idol Dancer Rankings of this year. He received 6,281,147 votes and topped the chart.

Meanwhile, Jimin joined his fellow members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook to appear in the group's upcoming album concept clips. BTS is set to release their new album titled BE. In the new teaser, Jimin along with other members see their reflection in the mirror. Check it out here: BTS drops BE Concept Clips: Members look at their reflection in a mirror; ARMY flips over the music in video

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Jimin revealed that the members had various kinds of opinions and they have managed to incorporate it all in this album. Are you excited about the album? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :AllKPopNDTV

