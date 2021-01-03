BTS singer Jimin leaves fans in a frenzy after he issues an apology on Weverse; Here's what happened

BTS member Jimin brings international ARMYs' attention to child abuse case in South Korea with his 'I'm sorry' post on Weverse.

Trigger Warning: Child Abuse:

Several international ARMY members were in for a shock when BTS singer Jimin apologised on Weverse. The Filter singer shared a 'moment' on the social media platform with the words, "#Jungin-ah I'm sorry". The out-of-the-blue apology left fans confused and concerned. Soon enough, the discussion reached Twitter and many international ARMY members began wondering what was going on. Many South Korean BTS fans informed international ARMY members. They revealed that his post was regarding a child abuse case that took place in the country.

Popular BTS fan Soo Choi took to Twitter and explained that a little girl named Jung In was treated badly by her adopted parents. The tragic turn of events led to her loss of life. "#정인아_미안해 is used in Korea now," she informed. The little child was not more than 16-months old. Koreaboo shed more light on the incident. According to the publication, the child's adoptive parents were arrested by the Seoul Yangcheon Police Office on October 13, 2020, for causing the death of their daughter.

This is about an issue of 'Child abuse'. Recently a little kid 'Jungin' was treated terribly by her adopted parents in Korea and finally losing her life. #정인아_미안해 is used in Korea now. — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷Happy New Year (@choi_bts2) January 3, 2021

Several videos reportedly revealed that the infant was physically and mentally abused. The case was brought in the spotlight by SBS' Unanswered Questions on Saturday, January 2, and unknown details of the abuse were shared which rocked the country. The episode detailed in on the brutality faced by the child.

While there were already petitions online in connection to the case, the heartbreaking episode led to more forming. A BTS fan account, with the handle @crisp_v, noted that many celebrities are joining the campaign, raising their voice towards reinvestigating the case and prevention of child abuse. BTS singer Jimin is the latest celebrity to have joined the list.

BTS Jimin also posted the hashtag #정인아미안해 on weverse pic.twitter.com/p7tydxgMsH — 쏘이 ◡̈ (@crisp_v) January 3, 2021

