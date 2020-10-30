BTS singer Jimin teases septet's upcoming album BE incorporates various themes and emotions

In a recent interview, BTS singer Jimin opened up about the group's upcoming album BE. The singer revealed that the album has incorporated various themes and emotions.

BTS has been working on their upcoming album titled BE. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that every member has been tasked with various duties. The self-produced release has RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook tasked as project managers aka PMs and have been assigned duties. While the septet has shared limited details about their roles and responsibilities, Bangtan leader Namjoon, rapper Yoongi and Mochi have now revealed that there hasn't been a set role performed by each member.

Speaking with NDTV, Namjoon explained that the roles and responsibilities depend on tracks by tracks. While he admitted he cannot share details about the album, he did reveal, "Every member did their part, even lyrics, tracks, ideas. Or even fashion, covers, anything." ChimChim pitched in to add that every member in the group had opinions while working on the album. They discussed the themes and emotions and decided to incorporate them all. "We put ourselves a lot into this project," Jimin said. Yoongi chipped in to add that it is difficult to put a finger on one particular role or responsibility. He added that the album is a collective effort where everyone put in their best efforts. "There isn't a set role, and for this one, in particular, all of us had a lot of input so it's hard to say who did what," Suga explained.

Recently, as part of the album's release, the members have shared handwritten postcards addressing to the ARMY. Check them out below:

