BTS singer Jin meets his acting idol Kim Nam Gil at 2021 Golden Disc Awards; Here's what he told Seokjin

Over the weekend, BTS left fans gushing with their performance at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and their wins at the ceremony. While the members will remember the awards show for numerous reasons, it will extra special for Jin.

Over the weekend, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. The septet not only bagged several awards but they also brought the house down with their performances. While the ARMY gushed at seeing the seven members together in one frame and celebrated the group's wins at the South Korean awards show, Koreaboo revealed that it was during the awards show that Seokjin crossed paths with his acting idol Kim Nam Gil.

The legendary actor has starred in numerous Korean movies and shows. This includes The Fiery Priest, Pandora, Memoir of a Murderer and The Pirates. At the time of BTS's debut, the Moon crooner revealed that the actor influenced his decision to study acting. Over the years, he has gushed about the actor time and again. Last year, fans hoped that Jin would meet Kim Nam Gil at Golden Disc Awards since the actor was presenting an award. However, fans were left disappointed.

But this year, Jin and Kim Nam Gil finally crossed paths for the latter was presenting album Daesang (grand prize), which was won by BTS. It has reported that Jin approached Kim Nam Gil and confessed his wish of meeting him. In return, Kim Nam Gil told Jin the same and playfully added, “I love you too.”

