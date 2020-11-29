BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung sets social media on FIRE with his jaw droppingly stylish vcut photos

Trust BTS singer V to add a dash of style to our mundane Sunday with his "vcut" photos. To top it off, he looks nothing less than a supermodel in the pictures.

BTS has been busy lately with the release and post-promotions of their new album BE. The septet released the album a few days ago and since then, they have performed their song "Life Goes On" on various platforms, including The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and Good Morning America. The group has also sat down for a number of interviews, speaking about BE, their year and showered ARMY with love. Amid this all, BTS singer V took to Twitter this Sunday to share a bunch of photos as part of his famous "vcut".

In today's edition of vcut, Taehyung posted two tweets. Each tweet featured photos of the singer dressed to kill and posing like a supermodel. The first tweet featured black and white photos of the Sweet Night hitmaker posing in different postures. From sitting on the floor with his back facing the camera to lying down on the floor and his leg held high, the singer was out to give models a tough competition.

In the follow-up tweet, TaeTae was seen rocking a pink pantsuit over a navy blue turtle neck. He topped the chic ensemble with a printed jacket. According to Bangtan Style, the BTS member's outfit is from Berluti Fall 2020 Men’s Collection. V made it difficult to breathe as he stared into the camera in a closeup shot.

Check out the photos below:

Taehyung's tweets were posted just hours after J-Hope shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from BTS' Dynamite performance on The Late Late Night performance. Hobi was seen posing against a white truck, which featured the show's name, along with two selcas. Check it out below:

