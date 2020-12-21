  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS singer V aka Taehyung's fans in China build a music school under his name for his upcoming birthday

BTS singer V aka Taehyung celebrates his 26th birthday on December 30. Ahead of his birthday, his fans in China established a music school under his name.
44808 reads Mumbai
BTS V's fans establish a school ahead of his birthday BTS singer V aka Taehyung's fans in China build a music school under his name for his upcoming birthday
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We've said this before, we are going to say this again. BTS ARMY makes the world a better place! The fandom leaves no stone unturned to make a member's birthday special. With singer V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday around the corner, news about charities and donations under his name is making its way to social media platforms. Just yesterday we reported a group of fans in Vietnam donated books and raised funds to help a shelter in the country. Now, we hear a group of fans in China have established a school under Tae's name. 

Via AllKPop, fansite VisionOfLove_95 revealed establishing a music academy in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China, under Taehyung's name ahead of his 26th birthday. The fan account shared pictures on Twitter and revealed the intention to open the school/class was to help provide a place for aspiring singers and musicians to hone their talent. 

In pictures shared by the account, a music teacher is seen teaching excited young students how to play the African drums. Check out the photos hereIf this isn't the sweetest gift to the singer, we don't know what is! 

Meanwhile, the BTS singer revealed he doesn't have any plans for his birthday this year. Appearing on the red carpet of the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje, the singer said all he wishes is to see the ARMY. The singer has time and again confessed to missing the fandom. For the unversed, the group was supposed to tour through different countries to perform. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel the plan. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS V's Vietnamese fans make donations to shelter housing orphans and displaced children ahead of his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPop

You may like these
BTS V's Vietnamese fans make donations to shelter housing orphans and displaced children ahead of his birthday
BTS: V reveals his ONLY wish for his birthday this year; Jimin reveals his wish for 2021 and it involves Suga
Dear Oppa: An Indian BTS fan reveals being a V bias after Dope MV before stanning the OT7 members
BTS: V gives a heartbreaking update about KTH1 mixtape; Jin has EPIC reaction to Taehyung blowing up Weverse
BTS' V mentions KTH1 mixtape moments before Grammys 2021 nominations; Asks Jungkook to do THIS for ramen
BTS: Jimin asks students taking entrance exams not to get anxious; V suggests to eat something delicious after
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

V will be 25 not 26