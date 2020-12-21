BTS singer V aka Taehyung's fans in China build a music school under his name for his upcoming birthday

BTS singer V aka Taehyung celebrates his 26th birthday on December 30. Ahead of his birthday, his fans in China established a music school under his name.

We've said this before, we are going to say this again. BTS ARMY makes the world a better place! The fandom leaves no stone unturned to make a member's birthday special. With singer V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday around the corner, news about charities and donations under his name is making its way to social media platforms. Just yesterday we reported a group of fans in Vietnam donated books and raised funds to help a shelter in the country. Now, we hear a group of fans in China have established a school under Tae's name.

Via AllKPop, fansite VisionOfLove_95 revealed establishing a music academy in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China, under Taehyung's name ahead of his 26th birthday. The fan account shared pictures on Twitter and revealed the intention to open the school/class was to help provide a place for aspiring singers and musicians to hone their talent.

In pictures shared by the account, a music teacher is seen teaching excited young students how to play the African drums. Check out the photos here. If this isn't the sweetest gift to the singer, we don't know what is!

Meanwhile, the BTS singer revealed he doesn't have any plans for his birthday this year. Appearing on the red carpet of the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje, the singer said all he wishes is to see the ARMY. The singer has time and again confessed to missing the fandom. For the unversed, the group was supposed to tour through different countries to perform. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel the plan.

