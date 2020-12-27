BTS singer V and Peakboy's Snow Flower receive love from Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik

BTS singer V and Peakboy released their new song Snow Flower over the weekend. While fans have showered it with love, here's how Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik showed the duo their support.

BTS singer V and Peakboy surprised fans on Christmas with a new song. The duo, who have been friends for a long time now, dropped a new track titled Snow Flower. While fans painted social media purple, expressing their love for the track and the two singers, the duo's friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik showed their support to the track on Instagram. For the unversed, the four stars, along with Park Hyung Sik, are a part of Wooga Squad.

Following the release of the song, the Itaewon Class star and the Parasite actor took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a screengrab of the song from SoundCloud. Park Seo Joon shared the screengrab with the caption wishing everyone for Christmas. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik captioned the image using the hashtag "#snowflower #동백꽃". Peakboy took to the comments section of both the posts to drop a heart emoji.

Check out both the posts below:

Apart from the Wooga Squad, Korean star Soprano Sumi Jo also mentioned Snow Flower on her social media platform. The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she was playing Snow Flower on the piano. Check out the video below:

[INFO] South Korean Grammy award winning soprano, Sumi Jo uploaded a piano cover of Snow Flower By V. She had previously praised his vocals in Snow Flower and shared that the arrangement of Snow Flower is exactly her style pic.twitter.com/0UDkGSS1zG — The Tae Print—3 days to Taecember (@thetaeprint) December 26, 2020

Taehyung and Paekboy's new song comes months after the duo had teased a collaboration is in the making. Earlier this year, the duo took to Twitter and Instagram to share selcas from their meet. ICYMI: BTS' V aka Taehyung & Wooga Squad member Peakboy tease fans with 'hearty' selcas; Are they working on KTH1?

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

