BTS singer V surprises fans with seven breathtaking photos after an ARMY member requested for special pics

A fan reached out to fellow ARMY members on Weverse, requesting photos wherein the background is the prime focus whereas the person takes up only 30 per cent of the frame. Little did the fan know BTS singer V would come through and how!

Trust BTS singer V to fulfil ARMYs' demands with no prior announcement whatsoever! A glimpse of that was seen over the weekend when an ARMY member took to Weverse to request fellow BTS fans for something unique. The fan reached out to the fandom on the platform requesting for photos which feature 70 per cent of the background and 30 per cent of the person in the frame. In return for the pictures, they were offering front row tickets to BTS's concert.

"Those of you who have these kinds of pictures (from their trips or pretty much anything with 70% background and 30% person), could you please share them with me?#Help_Me_And_Get_Good_Luck_To_Score_First_Row_At_BTS_Concerts," the fan wrote. They shared a picture of Taehyung as a reference. Little did the fan nor the fandom expect the Bangtan Boy would come through.

The Sweet Night crooner shared photos of different BTS members, including himself, shot at various locations. The personally handpicked collection was shared with the caption translating, "The ARMY who said something about first row at BTS concerts…? Here are your 70% background with 30% person pictures." That wasn't all, V also found the fan's post and commented, "I uploaded some," adding a thumbs-up emoji.

The fan updated their post and thanked TaeTae for the beautiful shots. "+ What… Am I dreaming right now?? Wow, I’m so grateful T-T I’ve always envied those ARMYs who got comments [from the members], but this! (Cries)".

Check out the breathtaking stills below:

What do you think of the photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Weverse

