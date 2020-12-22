BTS singer V's fans adopt a European Wolf in the honour of Kim Taehyung's birthday and we are stunned

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday later this month. To mark the occasion, the singer's fans in the UK have adopted a European Wolf.

BTS's fandom ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the group's member V has a memorable birthday. We previously reported that Taehyung's fans in China had built a music school under the singer's name while his Vietnamese fanbase donated books. Now, via Koreaboo, it has been revealed that a fan group in the UK dedicated to the singer, BTS V Projects, has done a charitable adoption of European Wolf as a sign of support towards Taehyung's birthday.

The group, on Twitter, revealed that they adopted a wolf by the name of Anja via Wolf Watch UK Organization. "PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC," the group tweeted.

According to the official website of the organisation, Wolf Watch UK is an NGO working towards rescue, welfare, and conservation of displaced wolves across Europe. "Aiming to set the standard for the care of captive wolves, and provide them with a close to natural habitat as is possible. Whist providing the opportunity to study, educate, and offer factual information to our visitors, allowing them to form their own opinions regarding this magnificent animal, and hopefully expel some of the myths and misconceptions that still exists around them," the website said.

The fan group also shared a video of the adopted wolf. Check it out here.

This fandom leaves us speechless every single time! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

