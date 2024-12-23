BTS’ single Permission to Dance certified Silver in UK; becomes group’s 11th song to do so

BTS, the popular K-pop group has added yet another achievement to their long list. The group’s popular single Permission to Dance has earned Silver Certification in the UK. Moreover, it is now the group’s 11th song to do so. Even while on hiatus, the boy band continues to stay relevant and consistently achieve new accomplishments.

On December 23, 2024, The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) made a special announcement that BTS’ single Permission to Dance from 2021 has officially been certified silver, marking the group’s 11th song to reach this milestone. Silver certifications in the UK are awarded for selling 200,000 units of singles and 60,000 units of albums, as outlined by the BPI.

Permission to Dance is the group’s fourth English song following Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, Butter, and Dynamite. The song is co-written by the popular British singer Ed Sheeran, and a music video was also released.

Previously, several songs from the group managed to achieve a Silver certification in the United Kingdom, such as Boy With Luv, Dynamite, MIC Drop, DNA, Fake Love, Butter, My Universe, IDOL, Blood Sweat & Tears, and ON.

Watch Permission to Dance music video

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin and J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

Despite being on hiatus, BTS’ Jimin released his second solo album MUSE and RM followed suit with Right Place, Wrong Person. J-Hope also dropped his second EP titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1. Jin released his much-anticipated debut solo album Happy in 2024.

