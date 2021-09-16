BTS' smash hit pop track 'Dynamite' appears on Rolling Stone's 'The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' list

On September 15, after 17 years, the American magazine published its brand-new list of what it considers “the best songs ever,” spanning decades of music and countless genres. The list is a remake of its previous '500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' and BTS' smash-hit pop-disco track 'Dynamite' made it to the list at number 346.

The American magazine praised the song stating that it is "a landmark, hegemony-shattering moment for the world-conquering South Korean group. Their intertwined vocal talent, led by youthful standout Jungkook, put over the track.” It is the only song by a Korean artist to appear on the list. The American magazine polled over 250 artists, musicians, and producers, as well as 'figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists.' Each polled individual submitted a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and the magazine 'tabulated the results.'

BTS' first-ever English single 'Dynamite' was released last year in August, in the thick of the pandemic. 'Dynamite' is also BTS' first ever song to chart on Billboard Hot 100 at the number spot. Also, 'Dynamite' has once again set a YouTube record. The official music video for Dynamite surpassed 1.2 billion views on August 6 at approximately 2:50 pm IST. This is about 11 months and 16 days since its release on August 21, 2020, at 9:30 am IST.

