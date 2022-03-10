BTS snag two nominations alongside Maroon 5, Olivia Rodrigo and more at the ‘2022 Kids’ Choice Awards’

According to Nickelodeon on March 10th, BTS will be nominated for the '2022 Kids Choice Awards'. They were nominated in two categories- 'Favourite Music Group' and 'Favourite Global Music Star'. BTS received the 'Favourite Global Music Star' award in 2018 and started their winning streak at the 'Kids' Choice Awards'. Then, in 2020, they won the 'Favourite Music Group', and last year they took the trophies in three categories: 'Favourite Music Group', 'Favourite Song', and 'Favourite Global Music Star'.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is an annual U.S. children's awards ceremony show that is produced by Nickelodeon. Usually held on a Saturday night in late March or early April, the show honours the year's biggest in television, film, music, and sports as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks. Winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine, a logo outline for much of the network's 1984–2009 era, which also functions as a kaleidoscope.

The show features numerous celebrity guests and musical acts. Since 2002, slime stunts have been incorporated into the show. The KCAs also host live entertainment. It has also been known to exceedingly cover people with the network's trademark green slime.

In other news, BTS also kickstarted the three day concert ‘BTS: Permission To Dance ON STAGE- Seoul’ on March 10. They met their fans, ARMYs, 2 and half years after the pandemic struck and cancelled the world tour. Despite the clapping, shouting, waving, etc ban, they were very excited to see their fans after so long and ARMYs felt likewise! The concert will be going from March 10 to March 13. For the ARMYs that cannot attend the concert in person can stream it live from their homes or their nearest theatres.

ALSO READ: Come up with the best set possible and we’ll reveal if BTOB’s Peniel will invite you on ‘GET REAL’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the nominations? Let us know in the comments below.