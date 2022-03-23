BTS snags 2 trophies at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards; Loses Best Duo/Group

Just another day when BTS adds more accolades to its name. On March 22, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. With a star-studded evening attended by the likes of Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend and more, all eyes were on the announcement of the winners.

South Korean septet BTS once again displayed their star power by being nominated for a total of 3 awards. Though their in-person presence was missed, the support for the group was very evident throughout the show. With anticipation rising for the Best Duo/Group Of The Year, Best Fan Army and Best Music Video categories, BTS had this one in the bag.

The group won the Best Fan Army award as voted in massive numbers from their beloved fans, ARMY. Some of the biggest fandoms including the fans of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Why Don’t We, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were in the running. Not only that, the energetic music video for BTS’ second full English track ‘Butter’ took home the Best Music Video award as chosen by the fans, beating out some tough competition. Both the awards were also won by the group at last year’s ceremony.

However, the Best Duo/Group Of The Year award had Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic’s name on it as they bested BTS, AJR, Dan + Shay, Maroon 5 for the win.

Congratulations BTS!

