BTS snags 3 major trophies at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards; Squid Game takes Bingeworthy title

The music world belongs to BTS and the group has once again proven that they’re not slowing down anytime soon! Releasing bangers left and right, selling out stadiums, being one of the most wanted artists, BTS is obviously a fan favourite act. The same was proven once again at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards as they won 3 trophies.

Among a list of revered global groups of Coldplay, Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Migos and Twenty One Pilots, BTS became The Group of 2021. Their next fierce competition lied with Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’, Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ and finally Cardi B’s ‘Up’ for a win as The Song of 2021 for their song ‘Butter’.

The Music Video of 2021 also belonged to BTS for ‘Butter’ which was up against Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’, Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’, Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin’s ‘Location’ and their own collaborative song ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay.

Meanwhile, sensational hit series, Hwang Dong Hyuk’s ‘Squid Game’ snatched up a confident trophy of being called The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 while running alongside ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Lok’ ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Sex/Life’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’.

Congratulations to all the winners!

