BTS snags 3 nominations at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS has earned multiple nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards! BTS, who won three awards at last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, has also been nominated for three awards this year. The group is in the running for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army - all of these they won in 2021.

Best Music Video and Best Fan Army are both fan-voted awards, but the award for Best Duo/Group of the Year is not determined by fan votes. This year, BTS is up against AJR; Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic; Dan + Shay; and Maroon 5 for Best Duo/Group of the Year!

BTS’ super-hit summer bop 'Butter' is up against Ed Sheeran’s 'Bad Habits'; Bella Poarch’s 'Build a B*tch'; Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers license'; Doja Cat’s 'Kiss Me More' (featuring SZA); Bruno Mars, Anderson . Paak, Silk Sonic’s 'Leave the Door Open'; Lil Nas X’s 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'; Justin Bieber’s 'Peaches' (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); The Weeknd’s 'Save Your Tears'; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s 'Stay in the Best Music Video category.

Finally, BTS ARMY will be facing off against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Why Don’t We, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift for this year’s Best Fan Army award.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 22 at 8 pm ET (March 23 at 6:30 am IST and 10 am KST), and social voting for this year’s awards will end on March 15 at 11:59 pm ET (March 16 at 10.29 pm IST and 1.59 am KST).

