BTS snags THIS Guinness Book World Record title

The BTS boys are known for making and breaking multiple records and The Guinness Book of World Records is no stranger to them. On September 2, the official Twitter account of the Guinness World Records shared a rather unsurprising but happy nonetheless announcement, once again proving the widespread reach and unparalleled fame of the seven boys and their fans.

They congratulated BTS on getting their own spread in the book while adding how the boys have ‘cemented their place’ in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. The article revealed that a whopping total of 23 records to BTS’ name will be added to the Hall of Fame spanning across the music and social media sections. Check out the post below.

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

The said article mentioned how they are the most streamed group on Spotify and the most followed music group on Instagram while also having the most average Twitter engagements for four times.

Other honorary mentions were BTS’s records for most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. Phew!

The achievements just don’t end for the superstar septet!

Meanwhile, the group just announced a return for their healing reality show ‘In the SOOP’ with a season 2. They also released a new remix version of their smash hit song ‘Butter’ featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

How many views have you contributed to BTS’ records? Let us know below.