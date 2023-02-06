BTS snubbed once again at Grammys 2023 yet their status as global superstars remains pristine

BTS failed to win an award at the Grammy 2023 for over three years now. BTS remain content with making meaningful achievements by being nominated for three consecutive years and nominated for three categories. BTS was nominated in the category of ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ with "My Universe," which was released in collaboration with world-renowned band Coldplay.

At the same time, Coldplay's 9th album 'Music of the Spheres', which contains 'My Universe', was nominated for the 'Album of the Year' category among the 4 main awards, and BTS' 'Yet To Come' was nominated in the category of 'Best Music Video'. It was the first time that a Korean artist was nominated for three categories at the Grammy Awards.

However, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' won the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category. 'Best Music Video' went to Taylor Swift's 'All too Well', and 'Album of the Year' went to Harry Styles' 'Harry House', respectively. 'My Universe', released in 2021, is a song with Korean lyrics in a melody based on an intense rock sound. It ranked first on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and became BTS' 6th No. 1 song on 'Hot 100'. Previously, BTS was nominated for two consecutive years in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' with 'Dynamite' and 'Butter' respectively at the '63rd Grammy Awards' and '64th Grammy Awards' in 2021, but they didn’t win those, which caused many fans to react strongly.

BTS’ reaction:

The members had previously expressed their regret and sadness over losing out. At the press conference for BTS' concert in Las Vegas, USA, held in April of 2022, Jimin said, "It was very disappointing that we didn't receive it last year, and the members were very sad, which made us work harder for a year." V also said, “We all acknowledged the result of the award but it still hurt”, confessed his candid feelings. Jin said, “This opportunity is not the only one, and we will continue to challenge ourselves, so we will try our best.”

BTS’ achievement:

However, despite the failure to win the award, BTS wrote a new history at the Grammy Awards. Nominations for three consecutive years, nominations in three categories, and the Korean song 'Yet To Come', along with a collaborative song, were qualified for the award, proving that BTS has further raised the status of K-pop at the Grammys.

