BTS soars as the first foreign artist to earn a diamond certificate by RIAJ for ‘Dynamite’

Lighting it up like Dynamite, BTS has added another star to their stellar number released in 2020. After 1 and a half years of its release, 'Dynamite' has continued to be regarded as one of the biggest hits by the septet, representing them at the world level as it climbs numbers by the day. Bringing in another historical snatch, the song has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

Being streamed over 500 million times, the song has officially earned a diamond certification according to the latest announcement by the association dated January 2022. This makes BTS the only foreign act in the history of RIAJ to grab a diamond nod. It is also only the second song in the association’s history to have this massive achievement after Japanese superstars Yoasobi who knocked it with their track ‘Yoru ni Kakeru’.

Moreover, BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ earned itself a platinum certificate by RIAJ, having crossed 100 million streams in Japan and was followed by the bouncy track ‘Anpanman’ that grabbed a gold certificate for its own 50 million streams.

‘Dynamite’ is BTS’ first fully English release that was met with fervent response from their fans and non-fans alike as it brightened the outlook of their music and added another layer of genre to explore and master. The music video already has 1.4 billion views on YouTube, but what better than watching it again?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V recovers from COVID-19; Released from quarantine